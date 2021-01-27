UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Pandemic Exacerbates Existing Lack Of Balance - Putin

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 05:06 PM

The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated problems and inbalance in the world, tensions may aggravate even further, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated problems and inbalance in the world, tensions may aggravate even further, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"The coronavirus pandemic has become a major challenge to the mankind, it has accelerated the structural changes .

.. The pandemic has exacerbated problems and inbalances that accumulated in the world earlier. We have every reason to believe that the tensions may aggravate even further, and such tendencies might emerge in almost every area," Putin told the World Economic Forum.

