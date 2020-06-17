COVID-19 Pandemic Exposes Issues with Russian Health Care - Prosecutor General

The global COVID-19 pandemic has brought to light some issues with the health care in Russia, Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The global COVID-19 pandemic has brought to light some issues with the health care in Russia, Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said Wednesday.

"The checks last year showed that the buildings of many first aid points, clinics and local hospitals are in unsatisfactory condition.

There is often not enough equipment for diagnostics ... A significant shortage of medical workers is a serious problem," Krasnov said at a session of the upper chamber of the parliament.

The prosecutor general remarked that these problems negatively impacted the timing, accessibility and quality of medical care even before the pandemic.