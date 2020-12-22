COVID-19 Pandemic in Europe Could Be Brought Under Control by End-2021 - EU Commission

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic in Europe may be brought under control by the end of 2021, but this will depend, among other things, on the pace of vaccination, according to the materials of the European Commission.

To suppress the pandemic, it is necessary that about 70 percent of the population have protection against the virus, for example, due to vaccination, the commission said.

Earlier in the day, the European Commission approved vaccine against COVID-19 from Pfizer/BioNTech for use in the region. European authorities may soon approve new vaccines for the coronavirus if they prove to be safe and effective, the commission's president, Ursula von der Leyen, said.