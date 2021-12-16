COVID-19 Pandemic Making More Americans Want to Leave Inner Cities for Suburbs - Poll

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is making a still small but growing number of Americans want to leave their inner cities to live in the suburbs, but this intent has not resulted in any increased desire to live in the countryside, a Pew Research Center poll revealed on Thursday

Some 19% of Americans still want to live in cities, a drop of 4% from the 23% who expressed that desire in a previous poll three years ago, the Pew Research Center said.

The number of Americans preferring to live in the suburbs, still the most desirable location for US citizens, rose by the same amount from that earlier time by 4%, from 42% to 46%, it added.

However, the number of Americans who prefer to live in rural settings has remained virtually unchanged from falling marginally from 36% in 2018 to 35% today, according to the Pew Research Center.