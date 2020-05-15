COVID-19 Pandemic May Lead to Increase in Drug Trafficking, Terror Activities - CSTO Chief

The coronavirus pandemic will have a negative impact on the economy and social sphere, and this may lead to an increase in criminal activity, such as drug trafficking, illegal migration and terrorism, Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas has told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic will have a negative impact on the economy and social sphere, and this may lead to an increase in criminal activity, such as drug trafficking, illegal migration and terrorism, Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas has told Sputnik on Friday.

"Obviously, a decline in the economy will reduce the welfare and social security of a large number of citizens in many countries. In addition to the existing ones, many people around the world will lose their wealth and jobs. Of course, this situation is a fertile ground for the growth of drug trafficking and crime in general, the development of illegal migration, extremism and the intensification of terrorist organizations," Zas said.

The secretary general also said that the pandemic's impact on the economy and security was likely to be discussed during a meeting among CSTO foreign ministers scheduled for May 26.

The Channel operation is aimed at countering drug trafficking in the region, while the Illegal operation was launched by the organization to prevent undocumented migrants from crossing the borders of the CSTO member states. The operation codenamed Mercenary is set to combat terrorism.