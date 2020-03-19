COVID-19 Pandemic Most Severe Health Crisis in 75 Years, Global Recession Looms - UN Chief

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is the most severe health crisis in the history of the United Nations and is certain to lead to a global recession of potentially record levels.

"We are facing a global health crisis unlike any in the 75-year history of the United Nations - one that is spreading human suffering, infecting the global economy and upending people's lives," Guterres said in a statement. "A global recession - perhaps of record dimensions - is a near certainty."