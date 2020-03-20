COVID-19 Pandemic Most Severe Health Crisis in 75 Years, Global Recession Looms - UN Chief

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is the most severe health crisis in the history of the United Nations and is certain to lead to a global recession of potentially record levels.

"We are facing a global health crisis unlike any in the 75-year history of the United Nations - one that is spreading human suffering, infecting the global economy and upending people's lives," Guterres said in a statement. "A global recession - perhaps of record dimensions - is a near certainty."

Guterres stressed that the current crisis calls for solidarity, coordinated policy and urgent action by the world's leading economies. He further welcomed the decision of the G20 leaders to gather for an emergency summit next week and appealed to them to commit to ensuring creative financial facilities for the most vulnerable nations that might be hit the most by the COVID-19 crisis.

"The creativity of the response must match the unique nature of the crisis - and the magnitude of the response must match its scale," Guterres said.

"Our world faces a common enemy. We are at war with a virus."

If not contained, this "enemy" would kill millions of people, the UN chief pointed out, and outlined three areas for a critical action to avoid the catastrophe.

First, countries need to address the health emergency by immediately scaling up health spending, he said. Second, the global community must focus on the economic response and recovery and support most vulnerable workers. Finally, nations have the responsibility to "recover better" and ensure that lessons are learnt for health emergency preparedness and investment in critical services.

"More than ever before, we need solidarity, hope and the political will to see this crisis through together," the secretary-general added.

According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, a total of 230,055 cases of the novel coronavirus infections have been confirmed in the world so far, with 9,785 deaths.

The International Labour Organization said that the economic crisis resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic could increase unemployment by almost 25 million.