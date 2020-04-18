UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Pandemic Must Not Serve As Excuse For Trade Protectionism - World Bank President

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic should not serve as an excuse for countries to close or block their markets to others given that the idea during the pandemic has been to share resources rather than resort to trade protectionism, World Bank President David Malpass said on Friday.

"I hope not," Malpass told a news conference when asked whether trade protectionism will grow around the world as a result of the pandemic. "I think countries need to step forward and say we're not going to use this crisis as a reason to close our markets or to block our markets.

"

Malpass said countries must work together to share and obtain from those that have plentiful supplies of certain things rather than get into a barter system where they are trading those items.

The World Bank president said he was, however, heartened by the actions of certain countries that have willingly supplied others with critical resources that they had in abundance, citing China as an example.

"I know China is supplying some of its excess production to the rest of the world. And that's very welcome," Malpass said.

