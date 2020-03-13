UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Pandemic Peak Hard To Predict, World Needs To Be Ready For 'Any Scenario' - WHO

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 11:11 PM

COVID-19 Pandemic Peak Hard to Predict, World Needs to Be Ready for 'Any Scenario' - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) cannot predict when the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic will peak, but urged the international community to be ready for "any scenario," Maria van Kerkhove, the technical lead for the WHO's Health Emergencies Program, said on Friday.

"One thing we are not able to do is to predict what will happen. What we need to do is prepare for any scenario. And the trajectory of this pandemic, the trajectory of each epidemic in each country is dependent on the actions of each country." Van Kerkhove said.

