COVID-19 Pandemic Prompts US Supreme Court To Postpone April Arguments

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 12:40 AM

COVID-19 Pandemic Prompts US Supreme Court to Postpone April Arguments

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) The US Supreme Court on Friday delayed scheduled April hearings for oral arguments on pending cases until the course of the coronavirus pandemic becomes clearer.

"In keeping with public health guidance in response to COVID-19, the Court will postpone the oral arguments currently scheduled for the April session (April 20-22 and April 27-29)," the court said in a statement.

The Court will consider rescheduling some cases from the March and April sessions before the end of the Term, if public health and safety guidance permits, the release added.

In addition, the court will consider a range of scheduling options and other alternatives if arguments cannot be held in the courtroom before term ends, according to the release.

The court's term typically runs from October to October the following year, with most decisions released in June.

The release said justices will continue meeting to discuss and write opinions and issue public orders, even as most of the court's employees continue to telework, the release said.

