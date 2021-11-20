COVID-19 Pandemic Proves Biological Risks Growing - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) As the world is countering the COVID-19 pandemic, it should recognize that biological risks are growing and there is a need for joint action to tackle the threat, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"As we work to end the COVID-19 pandemic, we must simultaneously recognize that biological risks are growing. We face an increased threat of naturally occurring emerging diseases, as well as the potential for laboratory accidents and intentional misuse of life sciences and biotechnology," Sullivan said in a statement.

He urged countries to cooperate in the health, security, and development sectors in order to enhance biopreparedness, biosafety, and biosecurity globally.

Sullivan reiterated the US position that weaponization of biological agents and toxins is unacceptable.

"Unfortunately, we are concerned that some nations still possess biological weapons programs, while other nations as well as nonstate actors seek to acquire them," he stated.

Washington is determined to strengthen and revitalize the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC), and urges all countries to take seriously the threat of biological weapons ahead of the BWC Ninth Review Conference in August 2022, Sullivan noted.

"We must explore novel measures to promote implementation, increase transparency, and enhance compliance; measures that address the biological weapons threat of today -- and tomorrow. This will be challenging work; success will require delegations to break out of old all-or-nothing mindsets and build new habits of constructive cooperation," he said.

The US will be proposing practical measures to counter biological threats, Sullivan noted.

BWC was signed in 1972 and entered into force in 1975, becoming the first multilateral disarmament treaty to ban the production of an entire category of weapons of mass destruction. Over 180 states are participating in the convention.