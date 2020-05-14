UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Pandemic Puts Mental Strain On Refugees - UN

Thu 14th May 2020 | 03:27 PM

The coronavirus outbreak is stretching to the limit mental capacities of already troubled refugees and displaced people to cope, the UN commissioner for refugees said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The coronavirus outbreak is stretching to the limit mental capacities of already troubled refugees and displaced people to cope, the UN commissioner for refugees said on Thursday.

"We are now receiving reports of increasing mental health issues and needs among those displaced. Fear of infection, confinement and isolation measures, stigma, discrimination, loss of livelihoods and uncertainty about the future are all contributing factors," Filippo Grandi said.

The UN refugee agency has stepped up efforts to support mental health care facilities in developing countries, which host 84 percent of the world's refugee population.

Some services are being offered online, through phone hotlines and home visits.

"Now at this devastating juncture, with coronavirus causing great physical and mental affliction, the need to invest in continued health services, including mental health, and ensuring their accessibility to all is as evident and critical as ever," Grandi said.

The refugee agency stressed that the authorities should consider mental health services as essential and make them part of national responses to the outbreak. This comes after UN chief Antonio Guterres warned that psychological trauma would remain after the virus was brought under control.

