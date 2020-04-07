COVID-19 Pandemic Reaches Its Peak in Serbia - Chief Epidemiologist

The coronavirus pandemic in Serbia has reached its peak, and this maximum can last for another ten days, chief epidemiologist Predrag Kon said on Tuesday at a briefing

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic in Serbia has reached its peak, and this maximum can last for another ten days, chief epidemiologist Predrag Kon said on Tuesday at a briefing.

So far, the Serbian health authorities have confirmed a total of 2,447 cases of the disease in the country, including 61 fatalities.

"Over the past three days, we have reached a maximum that will last for another ten days," Kon said.

The specialist also said that the most stringent measures should be implemented in the near future, adding that the introduction of a 24-hour curfew makes sense for the capital and some other epicenters of the outbreak.

As of now, Serbian citizens under 65 years old are forbidden to leave their homes from 17:00 p.m. to 05:00 a.m. local time (from 16:00 to 04:00 GMT)on weekdays and from 13:00 p.m. on Saturday to 05:00 a.m on Monday. People over 65 years in cities and over 70 years in a rural area may go out only on Sunday from 03:00 a.m. to 08:00 a.m. (from 02:00 to 07:00 GMT).