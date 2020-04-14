COVID-19 Pandemic Shows EU Health System 'No Longer Fit for Purpose' - Parliamentarian

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) As the COVID-19 pandemic puts unprecedented pressure on the European Union, it is becoming clear that the European health system has failed the test in light of the outbreak, Mick Wallace, who is a member of the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs in the European Parliament, told Sputnik.

European nations are on the verge of catastrophe as the number of coronavirus cases has exceeded 840,000 while the death toll now reaches 76,000. According to the recent data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, the worst-hit nations are Spain (166,019), Italy (156,363), Germany (123,016), France (95,403) and United Kingdom (84,279).

"What it [COVID-19 pandemic] exposed most of all is that our health systems are no longer fit for purpose. Because with austerity for last 10 years we've hollowed out our health systems, and our health systems were not in the position to cope, and they have been exposed," Wallace, who also represents the European United Left-Nordic Green Left political group of the parliament, said.

Following the deep austerity measures over the past years, the health systems of such nations as Italy, Spain and Portugal are coping to keep on top of the ongoing pandemic. Hospitals across Europe, the current epicenter of the pandemic, report shortage of beds, protective equipment for personnel and a lack of doctors and nurses.

In Italy alone, the number of deaths among medical workers has reached 1,000.

According to Wallace, the European Union will have to "pay the bill of the coronavirus" since the efforts to combat the pandemic are due to be expensive. He believes that this time Europeans will not accept new austerity measures.

"This [austerity measures] will not be accepted by the Europeans this time and countries like Italy will be tempted to leave if they are not treated fairly," he said.

Wallace recalled about the negative consequences of the austerity policy introduced by the bloc in the past in the wake of the eurozone crisis.

"The EU policy of austerity following the bailout of the financial institutions after the eurozone crisis and the banking crisis was a very bad policy on the part of Europe and the people are feeling it now," he added.

The economic crash of European economies is even worse than the one followed by the global financial crisis of 2008-2012. Economists even compare the contraction of the bloc's economy to the 1929 Wall Street crash and the Great Depression.

The German Institute for Economic Research expects the country's economy to shrink by 4.2 percent in 2020. The same dire prediction has been made by the Bank of France, which estimates that the French economy has already shrunk by 6 percent in the first quarter of the year.