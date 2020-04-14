UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Pandemic Slows Global Trade, Causes Market Volatility - EAEU Statement

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 05:37 PM

The coronavirus pandemic is hindering global trade and increasing financial market volatility, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) said on Tuesday in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic is hindering global trade and increasing financial market volatility, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) said on Tuesday in a statement.

The video conference dedicated to the joint fight against the coronavirus was held by the EAEU Supreme Council with the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

"The coronavirus COVID-19 infection ... is leading to a significant reduction in population mobility, complicating the trade of goods and services, causing volatility in the global financial and commodity markets, and creating disintegration risks for global and regional economies," the statement said.

The WHO declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11. According to the latest WHO data, more than 1.7 million cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 111,000 people have died from the disease.

