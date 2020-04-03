UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Pandemic 'Threat' To Global Food Security - UN Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 08:55 PM

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic not only represents a threat to international peace but also puts at risk food security, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a press briefing on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic not only represents a threat to international peace but also puts at risk food security, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a press briefing on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Guterres said that the COVID-19 spread has "profound" consequences on peace and security across the globe.

"It is a threat to food security too, and, obviously, we must make sure that all supply chains are maintained," Guterres said.

He added that it is critical to ensure that food and medical supply chains are not disrupted, especially in developing countries.

In March, Guterres launched a $2 billion appeal to respond to challenges posed by COVID-19 in the poorest and most vulnerable places in the world.

The UN Conference on Trade and Development later urgently called for a $2.5 trillion coronavirus rescue package to support about six billion people living in developing economies.

