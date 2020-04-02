UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Pandemic Time For US, Russia To Work Jointly To Defeat Common Enemy - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 05:00 AM

COVID-19 Pandemic Time For US, Russia to Work Jointly to Defeat Common Enemy - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The COVID-19 pandemic is an opportunity for Russia and the United States to work together to defeat a common enemy that threatens the world, State Department spoksperson Morgan Ortagus said in a press release.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Russian Air Force cargo plane arrived in New York City to deliver much-needed medical supplies in response to the pandemic.

"Both countries have provided humanitarian assistance to each other in times of crisis in the past and will no doubt do so again in the future," Ortagus said on Wednesday. "This is a time to work together to overcome a common enemy that threatens the lives of all of us."

Related Topics

World Russia New York United States All

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Health Services dedicates Al Ain Hospita ..

3 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

3 hours ago

ADDED implements incentive measures to ensure busi ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 150 new cases of COVI ..

5 hours ago

UAE Government continues to assess preventive, pre ..

5 hours ago

Securities and Commodities Authority takes proacti ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.