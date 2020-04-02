COVID-19 Pandemic Time For US, Russia to Work Jointly to Defeat Common Enemy - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The COVID-19 pandemic is an opportunity for Russia and the United States to work together to defeat a common enemy that threatens the world, State Department spoksperson Morgan Ortagus said in a press release.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Russian Air Force cargo plane arrived in New York City to deliver much-needed medical supplies in response to the pandemic.

"Both countries have provided humanitarian assistance to each other in times of crisis in the past and will no doubt do so again in the future," Ortagus said on Wednesday. "This is a time to work together to overcome a common enemy that threatens the lives of all of us."