MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) The COVID-19 outbreak is an "uneven pandemic" given that just three countries account for half of all reported cases and deaths worldwide, the World Health Organization's (WHO) secretary-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Monday.

"We must remember that this is an uneven pandemic. Ten countries account for 70 percent of all reported cases and deaths. And just three countries account for half," Tedros said during his opening remarks at the WHO's Executive board Special Session on COVID-19.

According to the WHO's coronavirus disease dashboard, more than 18.8 million of the world's 35 million cases of COVID-19 have been registered in three countries - the United States, India, and Brazil.

Tedros stated that countries have been impacted by COVID-19 differently, adding that governments have also taken different paths to respond to the pandemic.

"Not all countries have responded the same way, and not all countries have been affected the same way," the WHO director-general said.

Additionally, Tedros stated that throughout the pandemic, the WHO has worked to help synthesize ongoing research and public health efforts to help countries combat the outbreak.

"It was WHO that connected the dots to give countries the capacity to find and respond to this new virus. We have taken the same approach to developing guidance," the director-general stated.

Throughout the COVID-19 outbreak, certain countries, most notably the United States, have criticized the WHO for its response to the pandemic and have called for the organization to be reformed.