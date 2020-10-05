UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Pandemic 'Uneven' As 3 Countries Account For Half Of Cases, Deaths - WHO's Tedros

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 seconds ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 07:24 PM

COVID-19 Pandemic 'Uneven' as 3 Countries Account for Half of Cases, Deaths - WHO's Tedros

The COVID-19 outbreak is an "uneven pandemic" given that just three countries account for half of all reported cases and deaths worldwide, the World Health Organization's (WHO) secretary-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) The COVID-19 outbreak is an "uneven pandemic" given that just three countries account for half of all reported cases and deaths worldwide, the World Health Organization's (WHO) secretary-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Monday.

"We must remember that this is an uneven pandemic. Ten countries account for 70 percent of all reported cases and deaths. And just three countries account for half," Tedros said during his opening remarks at the WHO's Executive board Special Session on COVID-19.

According to the WHO's coronavirus disease dashboard, more than 18.8 million of the world's 35 million cases of COVID-19 have been registered in three countries - the United States, India, and Brazil.

Tedros stated that countries have been impacted by COVID-19 differently, adding that governments have also taken different paths to respond to the pandemic.

"Not all countries have responded the same way, and not all countries have been affected the same way," the WHO director-general said.

Additionally, Tedros stated that throughout the pandemic, the WHO has worked to help synthesize ongoing research and public health efforts to help countries combat the outbreak.

"It was WHO that connected the dots to give countries the capacity to find and respond to this new virus. We have taken the same approach to developing guidance," the director-general stated.

Throughout the COVID-19 outbreak, certain countries, most notably the United States, have criticized the WHO for its response to the pandemic and have called for the organization to be reformed.

Related Topics

India World Same Brazil United States All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed pays tributes to teachers

10 minutes ago

Al-othaimeen Receives Us Consul General, Jeddah

35 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen reviews the latest developments and a ..

35 minutes ago

Sindh, Central Punjab secure close wins in Second ..

39 minutes ago

RAK Ruler meets MeznSat Team, underlines importanc ..

39 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi, NYUAD co-convene for virtual sym ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.