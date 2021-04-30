UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Pandemic Worsened Life Of Syrian Refugees- Russian-Syrian Coordination Committees

COVID-19 Pandemic Worsened Life of Syrian Refugees- Russian-Syrian Coordination Committees

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the lives of refugees from Syria, Russian and Syrian Joint Coordination Committees in the middle Eastern country said on Friday.

"According to international humanitarian organizations, in the states of the Middle East region, a sharp deterioration in the living conditions of Syrian refugees is recorded due to the coronavirus pandemic and the general aggravation of the socio-economic situation," the statement said.

Despite this, Syrian citizens continue to delay their return home, the Coordination Committees added.

"First of all, this is due to the active resistance of the United States and its allies, who are conducting an unprecedented information and propaganda campaign to discredit the Syrian authorities and intimidate Syrians who want to return to their homeland," the statement said.

The statement also said that Washington makes new demands on humanitarian aid deliveries to Rukban refugee camp, located within the safety zone of the US Al-Tanf military base near the Syrian-Jordanian border, instead of helping Syrians return to their homes.

It mentioned that the refugee situation in Rukban and Al-Hawl camps is close to a humanitarian crisis, expressing concern about the position of the UN bodies, which insist on providing aid for Rukban refugees, knowing that it falls into militants' hands.

The Coordination Committees added that the US was responsible for what happens in Rukban and Al-Tanf occupied zone, urging the world community to exert pressure on Washington.

"We call on the international community to exert influence on the American side that is destabilizing the situation in Syria, including in the issues of lifting the illegally imposed anti-Syrian sanctions and liberating the occupied territories of a sovereign state," the statement said.

Millions of Syrians fled their homes due to the civil war, which erupted in Syria in 2011. According to the UN Refugee Agency, 13.4 million people need humanitarian and protection assistance in Syria.

