UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'COVID-19 Pandemic's Global Cost May Exceed $4T'

Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 12:57 PM

'COVID-19 pandemic's global cost may exceed $4T'

The COVID-19 pandemic's global cost could range from $2 trillion to $4.1 trillion -- 2.3% to 4.8% of the global gross domestic product (GDP), the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Frida

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ):The COVID-19 pandemic's global cost could range from $2 trillion to $4.1 trillion -- 2.3% to 4.8% of the global gross domestic product (GDP), the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Friday.

"These estimates reflect the now-global nature of the pandemic, the extensive use of containment policies and travel bans worldwide, and data on how the outbreak affected activity in the PRC," the bank said in a statement.

It revised growth projection for Asia from 5.5% to 2.2%, significantly down from the 5.2% growth rate seen last year.

"Regional economic growth in developing Asia will decline sharply in 2020 due to the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic, before recovering in 2021," read the ADB statement.

It said Asia's growth would reach 6.2% next year "assuming that the outbreak ends and activity normalizes." "Brent oil prices are expected to average $35 per barrel this year, down from $64 in 2019," the ADB said.

The ADB estimate did not include several factors, such as supply and remittance problems, health care costs, financial disruptions, and education issues.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 181 countries and regions, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows more than one million (1,016,400) cases have been reported worldwide so far, with the global death toll over 53,100, and nearly 211,800 recoveries.

Related Topics

Education China Oil Bank Wuhan December 2019 2020 Asian Development Bank From Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Global virus cases top a million, deaths surpass 5 ..

12 seconds ago

World Bank approves 26.9 mln USD for Mongolia COVI ..

13 seconds ago

World Bank package backs developing countries

14 seconds ago

PM to visit National Command and Operation Center ..

24 minutes ago

OPEC+ to Discuss Oil Price Stabilization on April ..

17 seconds ago

Peru to restrict movement by gender during virus q ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.