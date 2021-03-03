COVID-19 Patient Dies in South Korea After Receiving AstraZeneca Vaccine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) A South Korean citizen in their 50s, who had multiple underlying diseases, died after receiving AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, media reported on Wednesday, citing officials.

According to state news agency Yonhap, hours after being vaccinated on Tuesday morning, the patient began to show symptoms of heart failure and experienced difficulty in breathing but recovered after receiving emergency care.

However, the symptoms recurred the next morning and led to the person's death.

Health officials are yet to establish whether the death was caused by side effects from the vaccine, the news agency added.

South Korea uses the AstraZeneca vaccine for medical staff and patients in nursing homes but has banned it for senior citizens aged 65 and older, as data on the vaccine's effects on the latter was insufficient.