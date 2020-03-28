(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) A patient with COVID-19 has died in the Botkin Hospital of Russia's St.Petersburg, Governor Alexander Beglov said on Saturday.

The latest update on the COVID-19 toll in Russia on the morning of Saturday stated 1,264 confirmed cases in 62 regions, including four fatalities.