COVID-19 Patient Dies In St.Petersburg Bringing Russia's Total To 5 Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 06:51 PM

COVID-19 Patient Dies in St.Petersburg Bringing Russia's Total to 5 Deaths

A patient with COVID-19 has died in the Botkin Hospital of Russia's St.Petersburg, Governor Alexander Beglov said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) A patient with COVID-19 has died in the Botkin Hospital of Russia's St.Petersburg, Governor Alexander Beglov said on Saturday.

The latest update on the COVID-19 toll in Russia on the morning of Saturday stated 1,264 confirmed cases in 62 regions, including four fatalities.

