UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Patient Starts Fire At Hospital In Spanish City Of Cadiz - Reports

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 01:50 AM

COVID-19 Patient Starts Fire at Hospital in Spanish City of Cadiz - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021)   A COVID-19 patient started a fire at a hospital in the southern city of Cadiz on Wednesday, regional media outlets said, adding that no one was hurt in the incident.

The fire broke out on the sixth floor of the Puerta del Mar hospital on Wednesday evening, the Diario de Cadiz newspaper said.

The blaze engulfed at least two of the hospital's wards, according to photographs taken from the scene shared online.

A source in the hospital told the newspaper that the blaze was started by a COVID-19 patient who is said to have set fire to their mattress. The suspect has since been detained by law enforcement officers, the newspaper said.

Firefighters responding to the incident were said to have climbed up the hospital's fire exit to the sixth floor in order to subdue the blaze.

Related Topics

Fire Cadiz Media From

Recent Stories

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation congratulates ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed commends ministerial reshuffle; ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah Media Office: &#039;Tank fire is away fro ..

2 hours ago

Thousands of Vulnerable People Left Unshielded Aga ..

59 minutes ago

Europe Once Again Divided Over Borrell's Performan ..

1 hour ago

EU to Work With US, UK on Coordinating Relations W ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.