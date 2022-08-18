UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Patients At Higher Risk Of Contracting Brain-Linked Disorders - Study

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2022 | 06:47 PM

COVID-19 Patients at Higher Risk of Contracting Brain-Linked Disorders - Study

People who suffered from COVID-19 have a higher risk of developing cognitive deficit, dementia, and psychotic disorders than those with other respiratory diseases, a study published by the Lancet Psychiatry showed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) People who suffered from COVID-19 have a higher risk of developing cognitive deficit, dementia, and psychotic disorders than those with other respiratory diseases, a study published by the Lancet Psychiatry showed.

"Post-COVID neurological and psychiatric outcomes followed different risk trajectories: the risk of cognitive deficit, dementia, psychotic disorder, and epilepsy or seizures remained increased at 2 years after a COVID-19 diagnosis, while the risks of other diagnoses (notably, mood and anxiety disorders) subsided early and showed no overall excess over the 2-year follow-up," the study read.

According to the study, the risk of developing various cognitive disorders also varied for different age groups and the COVID-19 variant that they were exposed to.

Thus, in adults aged 65 and over who had COVID-19 there was an increased rate of occurrence of brain fog, dementia and psychotic disorder, while children were not at increased risk of mood or anxiety disorders but shared adults' risk of several other diagnoses, the study said, adding that COVID-19 Delta variant had a potential to cause more disorders than the Alpha or Omicron variants.

The study analyzed data from 1,487,712 COVID-19 patients and compared them to similar data from 1,284,437 patients with other respiratory diseases. The study used two years of data from patients in the United States, Australia, UK, Spain, Bulgaria, India, Malaysia, and Taiwan.

