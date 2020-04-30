COVID-19 patients responded positively to remdesivir, says maker

(@FahadShabbir)

Gilead Science's remdesivir, one of the most highly anticipated drugs being tested against the new coronavirus, showed positive results in a large-scale US government trial, the company said Wednesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Gilead Science's remdesivir, one of the most highly anticipated drugs being tested against the new coronavirus, showed positive results in a large-scale US government trial, the company said Wednesday.

"We understand that the trial has met its Primary endpoint and that NIAID (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases) will provide detailed information at an upcoming briefing," the company said.