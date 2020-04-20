COVID-19 Peak in Russia Yet Ahead - Putin

Russia is coping successfully with the first-phase coronavirus response tasks, but the peak of the disease is yet ahead, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Russia is coping successfully with the first-phase coronavirus response tasks, but the peak of the disease is yet ahead, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"We are coping in general with the tasks of the first phase of the epidemic fight, we are managing to slow down its spreading, but we should no way relax.

As experts say, the peak of the disease is yet ahead, and we should now do our best to smooth it over, to reduce the duration of the so-called plateau," Putin said during his talks with experts.