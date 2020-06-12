UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Poses Threat To Entire Nervous System - Research

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 10:42 PM

COVID-19 Poses Threat to Entire Nervous System - Research

The coronavirus disease threatens the entire nervous system of patients, researchers from Illinois-based Northwestern University have said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The coronavirus disease threatens the entire nervous system of patients, researchers from Illinois-based Northwestern University have said.

The researchers have published an article in the Annals of Neurology medical journal, which presents a review of neurological symptoms of coronavirus patients.

"About half of hospitalized patients have neurological manifestations of COVID-19, which include headache, dizziness, decreased alertness, difficulty concentrating, disorders of smell and taste, seizures, strokes, weakness and muscle pain," the university said in a press release on Thursday, summing up the article.

Professor Igor Koralnik, the lead author of the review and Northwestern Medicine chief of neuro-infectious diseases and global neurology, said that SARS-CoV-2 neurological symptoms may appear before fever or cough.

"The disease may affect the entire nervous system, including the brain, spinal cord and nerves as well as the muscles. There are many different ways COVID-19 can cause neurological dysfunction, he said. Because this disease may affect multiple organs (lung, kidney, heart), the brain may also suffer from lack of oxygenation or from clotting disorders that may lead to ischemic or hemorrhagic strokes," the press release added.

SARS-CoV-2 may also led to direct infection of the brain and meninges. The immune system's reaction, in turn, may cause inflammation that can damage the brain and nerves, according to the researchers.

Related Topics

Lead May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Chile in fight against CO ..

45 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed delivers keynote address at UN ..

45 minutes ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

1 hour ago

Ali Zafar urges PM, Punjab govt to impose strict l ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan regrets Indian negative remarks regarding ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist bombing of mosque ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.