COVID-19 Poses Threat to Entire Nervous System - Research

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The coronavirus disease threatens the entire nervous system of patients, researchers from Illinois-based Northwestern University have said.

The researchers have published an article in the Annals of Neurology medical journal, which presents a review of neurological symptoms of coronavirus patients.

"About half of hospitalized patients have neurological manifestations of COVID-19, which include headache, dizziness, decreased alertness, difficulty concentrating, disorders of smell and taste, seizures, strokes, weakness and muscle pain," the university said in a press release on Thursday, summing up the article.

Professor Igor Koralnik, the lead author of the review and Northwestern Medicine chief of neuro-infectious diseases and global neurology, said that SARS-CoV-2 neurological symptoms may appear before fever or cough.

"The disease may affect the entire nervous system, including the brain, spinal cord and nerves as well as the muscles. There are many different ways COVID-19 can cause neurological dysfunction, he said. Because this disease may affect multiple organs (lung, kidney, heart), the brain may also suffer from lack of oxygenation or from clotting disorders that may lead to ischemic or hemorrhagic strokes," the press release added.

SARS-CoV-2 may also led to direct infection of the brain and meninges. The immune system's reaction, in turn, may cause inflammation that can damage the brain and nerves, according to the researchers.