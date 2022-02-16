UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Positive Australians Cannot Return From Ukraine Despite Gov't Advice - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2022 | 04:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Australians with positive COVID-19 tests cannot return home from Ukraine despite their government's advisory urging them to leave the country immediately over unstable security situation, Australian media reported Wednesday.

A Melbourne resident, Nataliya Poshyvaylo-Towler, told the 9News broadcaster that she had been stranded in Ukraine after her eight-year-old son tested positive for COVID-19. She reportedly booked a flight for February 9, but has since been forced to stay in Poltava while maintaining contact with the Australian embassy in Ukraine and the Australian government to resolve the issue.

"Especially today, because I had several notifications from DFAT (Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade), had a chat with the embassy of Australia in Ukraine and explained my situation.

I still can't get out so my anxiety is rising every minute," Poshyvaylo-Towler was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

Under the Australian regulations, the woman and her son must self-isolate and test negative for COVID-19 before re-booking a flight. The two cannot board a plane without a negative PCR test. The Australian authorities have advised Poshyvaylo-Towler to rent a car and drive to the west of Ukraine, according to 9News.

Australia has raised the travel advise for Ukraine to level four, meaning travel to the country is not recommended and those who are already there should leave immediately by commercial flights.

