UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Positive Cases Continue To Increase Across UK - Office For Nations Statistics

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

COVID-19 Positive Cases Continue to Increase Across UK - Office for Nations Statistics

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The percentage of people testing positive for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 continued to increase in the week ending on July 3 across the United Kingdom, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday.

According to the ONS survey, the COVID-19 prevalence rose to 1 in 160 in England, while in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland the rate of infections was estimated at 1 in 100, 1 in 340 and 1 in 300, respectively.

The study based on swab tests from thousands of people regardless of whether or not they have symptoms, also showed that the Delta variant, first identified in India, is now the most common variant across the United Kingdom.

The ONS survey was released as the UK government is planning to lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions in England by July 19, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted that cases could climb to 50,000 per day in the coming weeks.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Wales Ireland United Kingdom July All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Turkmen-Moroccan political consultations on the le ..

12 minutes ago

Ambassador of Turkmenistan presented his credentia ..

12 minutes ago

The development of cooperation of Turkmenistan and ..

12 minutes ago

A day wearing the new HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i earphones

21 minutes ago

All stranded Pakistanis in Europe, ME to be brough ..

41 minutes ago

Effective communication can help promote democracy ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.