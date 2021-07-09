COVID-19 Positive Cases Continue to Increase Across UK - Office for Nations Statistics

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The percentage of people testing positive for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 continued to increase in the week ending on July 3 across the United Kingdom, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday.

According to the ONS survey, the COVID-19 prevalence rose to 1 in 160 in England, while in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland the rate of infections was estimated at 1 in 100, 1 in 340 and 1 in 300, respectively.

The study based on swab tests from thousands of people regardless of whether or not they have symptoms, also showed that the Delta variant, first identified in India, is now the most common variant across the United Kingdom.

The ONS survey was released as the UK government is planning to lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions in England by July 19, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted that cases could climb to 50,000 per day in the coming weeks.