COVID-19 Proves No State Can Fence Off From Such Threats, Joint Efforts Needed - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic has demonstrated that no country can wall off such cross-border threats, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday, adding that Russia calls on all countries to unite to counter dangers of this type.

"Everyone, even the most stubborn skeptics, must now finally understand that no one can fence themselves off with either walls or ditches from such threats. An attempt to act 'everyone for himself,' an attempt to sit out in a quiet harbor, as they say, will not work," Lavrov said during an online lecture for students of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), adding that within the context, Russia has long been advocating for united efforts in fighting the disease.

The minister also stated that the pandemic has affected both countries that have suspended communication with the outside world and those that approached the problem more philosophically, for example, Sweden.

In addition, Lavrov stated that the current crisis triggered by COVID-19 could not be used to settle a country's own problems by promoting short-term interests and attacking other states, noting that such attempts have been already made.

"In particular, it is paradoxical when countries positioning themselves as champions of human rights, the main guardians of democracy, continue to actively use illegitimate instruments of so-called sanctions bypassing the UN Security Council, try to politicize the provision of humanitarian assistance in the context of this pandemic," the diplomat added.

According to the minister, Russia, in principle, rejects the practice of using illegal methods in question, which are certainly unacceptable during a universal disaster.

The foreign minister added that all the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic have yet to be acknowledged. However, the crisis has clearly shown the interdependence and interconnectedness of all states and all fields of activity.