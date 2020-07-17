UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Pushes America To 'Reshore' Electronics, Drugs From China To US - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 12:20 AM

COVID-19 Pushes America to 'Reshore' Electronics, Drugs From China to US - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) A stepped up push to move microelectronics and drug manufacturing from China back to the United States represents a silver lining to the novel coronavirus crisis, with the Defense Department able to use the Defense Production Act to help finance the effort, Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition Ellen Lord said on Thursday.

"We are looking at what are those critical capabilities that we should reshore both in the medical resources side of things as well as the industrial base writ large but where defense really has a critical need that then could help industry in general and microelectronics is one of those," Lord said in an on-line interview hosted by the Ronald Reagan Institute. "This is in a way been the silver lining for us."

Lord noted that a recent executive order signed by President Donald Trump allows the Development Finance Corporation - a US agency that loans money to small and midsize firms - to use Defense Production Act funds as collateral for loans to reshore critical capability to the United States.

Lord cited microelectronics, drug components and production of rare-earth minerals as three examples of industries in which the United States needs to regain control of production from China, not only for the Defense Department, but also for the US economy as a whole.

Chinese electronics are particularly vulnerable to implants that send data back to China as in the case of easy-to-fly drones and aerial photography systems, Lord said.

The capability has prompted past US government warnings that the tiny pilotless aircraft send sensitive flight data to rival manufactures and possibly the government in Beijing, she added.

Related Topics

China Trump Beijing United States Money Silver From Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law on ZonesCorp in Abu D ..

22 minutes ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 48,000 additiona ..

22 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends ‘Ai Everything’ co ..

22 minutes ago

4humanity.ae opens volunteer registrations for wor ..

22 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues Resolution to o ..

37 minutes ago

UAE and space, a dream turned into reality: Al Ahb ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.