COVID-19 Pushes US Aircraft Carrier To Longest At-Sea Deployment In US History - Navy

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier and its escort ship, the guided-missile cruiser San Jacinto, completed the 161th consecutive day at sea on Thursday, the longest aircraft carrier deployment in US history, the Navy said in a press release on Thursday.

Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the aircraft carrier and its accompanying strike group ships have remained at sea to minimize the crews' exposure to the virus.

"In March, I suspended liberty port visits to reduce the chance of spreading and contracting the virus across the fleet," US 5th Fleet Commander Vice Adm.

Jim Malloy said. "Throughout this pandemic, maintaining the fleet's warfighting readiness while ensuring the safety and well-being of our sailors has been my top priority."

Both ships departed their homeport in the state of Virginia for a training exercise, followed by deployments to the US 6th Fleet area of operations and a second deployment to the 5th Fleet area of operations.

Although the Naval History and Heritage Command said it does not track continuous days underway for naval vessels, it has two modern documented days-at-sea records, both of which are now broken, according to the release.

