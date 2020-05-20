UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Puts Already Weak Syrian Economy In Very Dire Situation - Red Cross

Wed 20th May 2020 | 12:26 AM

The COVID-19 crisis has further crippled the Syrian economy and led to soaring prices, with which most Syrian citizens cannot cope, Philip Spoerri, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Delegation in Syria, said on Tuesday during a round-table at the Valdai Club, a Russia-based discussion forum

"I will give just a couple of data to show what has really impacted [Syria] in the past two months, to show how COVID-19 has unquestionably made a very dire economic situation even worse ... Today, I saw that the exchange rate was at 1,800 Syrian Pounds to the Dollar, whereas when I came here a year ago, it was at 700, and this has just moved in the past days from 1,500 to 1,800, and it keeps on soaring," Spoerri said.

The Red Cross official drew attention to the nearly 20 percent increase in the number of the country's people experiencing food insecurity from 7.9 million people to 9.3 million.

"Another sort of figure is that if you look over the past year, the WFP [World Food Programme] food basket speaks of an increase of 107 percent just in one year's time. That is huge, and these are the figures that we in our own assessments at the ICRC can actually confirm," he added.

The Syrian economy and infrastructure have been severely undermined by the ongoing civil war between the government of President Bashar Assad and various insurgent groups, making it especially hard to deal with the current pandemic.

Syria has so far confirmed a total of 58 cases, with a death toll of 3.

