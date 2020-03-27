UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Raises Death Risk For Women During Childbirth, Abortion - Russian Health Ministry

Fri 27th March 2020 | 07:49 PM

The mortality rate associated with coronavirus is elevated among women during childbirth or during abortions, Russia's Health Ministry said in a revised list of health recommendations published Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The mortality rate associated with coronavirus is elevated among women during childbirth or during abortions, Russia's Health Ministry said in a revised list of health recommendations published Friday.

"Termination of pregnancy and delivery at the height of the disease is associated with an increase in maternal mortality and a large number of complications: an increase in the underlying disease and the complications it causes, the development and progression of respiratory failure, the occurrence of obstetric bleeding, intrapartum fetal death, postpartum purulent-septic complications," the document read.

The statement added that in cases of continued disruption in the distribution of oxygen due to respiratory ailments caused by COVID-19 that may be fatal to the mother or child, medical staff have reserved the option of performing a cesarean section to carry out the childbearing.

