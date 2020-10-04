COVID-19 Rallies in Southern Germany Enter 2nd Consecutive Day - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) Rallies in support of and against the coronavirus restrictions have been taking place in the southern German city of Konstanz for the second consecutive day, the SWR broadcaster reported on Sunday.

On Saturday, thousands of people took to the streets for peaceful protests, organized by the Querdenken 711 (German for thinking outside the box) initiative group, which criticizes the government's response to the pandemic. At the same time, those in favor of the measures accused Querdenken supporters of backing right-wing extremist ideas.

On Sunday, the protests continued under the slogan "Thinking outside the box? No thanks!"

The German authorities imposed a number of requirements for the protests, including a ban on symbols associated with National Socialism.

Demonstrators are also urged to comply with hygiene standards to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the Robert Koch Institute, the state of Baden-Wurttemberg, where Konstanz is located, is among the hardest-hit Federal states, with over 50,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The total number of coronavirus infections in Germany is approaching 300,000.