UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Rate In France's North Rises By 16% Over Last Week - French Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 03:00 PM

COVID-19 Rate in France's North Rises by 16% Over Last Week - French Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in the Northern regions of France has increased by 16 percent over the last week, as the epidemiological situation in the country's North has been deteriorating lately, France's Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Monday.

Castex arrived Monday morning in the city of Lille, the capital of France's northernmost Hauts-de-France region, to analyze the resurgence of the coronavirus epidemic observed in the area in recent weeks.

"COVID19 / the virus is still circulating. In [France's] North, the test-positive rate increased by almost 16% in a week. At @ARS_HDF [regional health agency of Hauts-de-France region], in Lille, I am analyzing the epidemiological situation with the health authorities and our security and rescue forces," Castex wrote on his Twitter page.

The local authorities introduced the requirement to wear masks while outdoors in some parts of the country in recent weeks. In particular, the northwestern region of Mayenne imposed the rule in 69 of its cities starting Monday. The same rules are in effect in the southwestern French city of Biarritz.

Despite the surge in coronavirus infections on the French mainland in recent weeks, the country's government has so far ruled out the option of introducing another nationwide lockdown, as a second wave of the virus has not been confirmed by the health authorities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, France has reported some 180,000 COVID-19 infections and over 30,000 related fatalities. To date, France has 225,198 coronavirus cases.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Twitter France Biarritz Lille Same Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $43.02 a barrel F ..

35 minutes ago

UAE a model for countries that want to enter age o ..

2 hours ago

UAE a role model in nuclear energy field: WNA Dire ..

2 hours ago

IAEA supports UAE in its nuclear power ambitions, ..

2 hours ago

UAE launches Adahi project in Yemen

2 hours ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 34 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.