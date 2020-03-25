COVID-19-Related Border Restrictions Preventing Vulnerable People From Receiving Aid - NGO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Global restrictions on population movement amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak are preventing aid workers from traveling and providing essential humanitarian assistance to vulnerable people, secretary-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), Jan Egeland, said in a press release on Wednesday.

Egeland stated that while governments were right to take measures to combat the spread of the disease, people who are responsible for the distribution of humanitarian aid must be allowed to travel in order to deliver life-saving supplies.

"If aid workers aren't allowed to scale-up urgent services because of lockdowns or stay-at-home orders, vital supplies will run out and displaced people will have their lifelines cut off," the NRC secretary-general said.

The need to allow humanitarian workers to continue their operations is vital given the threat of the disease spreading among vulnerable groups, such as internally displaced people, the secretary-general stated.

"The risk of Covid-19 spreading to overcrowded displacement sites in Asia, middle East and parts of Africa is extremely high, and will lead to a humanitarian catastrophe if we can't protect those most at risk of infection," Egeland stated.

He added that the NRC is currently continuing its humanitarian work wherever it is possible and that the organization was urging governments for greater access, especially as two cases of COVID-19 have already been confirmed in Gaza, and the first case of the disease was registered in Syria on Sunday.

While the coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, Russia, among other states, has expressed its concern over epidemiological situation in Afghanistan, Iraq, Yemen, Libya, the Palestinian territories and other unstable areas. The Russian Foreign Ministry also called for an immediate ceasefire in Syria in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.