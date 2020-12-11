COVID-19-Related Death Toll in US Surpasses 290,000 - Johns Hopkins University

The death toll in the United States as a result of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has exceeded 290,000, John Hopkins University data revealed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The death toll in the United States as a result of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has exceeded 290,000, John Hopkins University data revealed on Thursday.

US authorities have reported that more than 15.4 million people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the beginning of pandemic, the data showed, and the death toll now stands at 290, 219.