COVID-19-Related Deaths In US Exceed 250,000 - Johns Hopkins University

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 04:50 AM

COVID-19-Related Deaths in US Exceed 250,000 - Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) The number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-related deaths in the United States has exceeded 250,000, according to data compiled by the John Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

The United States has confirmed more than 11.

4 million cases of COVID-19 since the first infection was detected in late January, the data showed on Wednesday.

The United States on Tuesday reported 1,707 virus-related deaths, the highest daily death count since May 13, according to the data.

The Amnesty International rights groups said in a statement earlier in the day that the Trump administration's refusal to cooperate with projected Democrat President Joe Biden is worsening the COVID-19 crisis.

