COVID-19-Related Deaths in US Increased 11% in Past 7 Days - CDC Director

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the United States rose to an average of 864 per day in the most recent seven day period, an increase of almost 11 percent on the previous period, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Friday.

"The seven day average of daily deaths has increased to nearly 864 per day, an increase of nearly 11 percent on the previous seven day period," Walensky told a White House press briefing.

The CDC also reported an average of 142,000 new coronavirus cases per day over the same seven day reporting period, Walensky said. This represented an increase of nearly three percent, she added.

The CDC reported in the same seven day period, a total of "12,000 hospital admissions, an increase of nearly six percent on the previous seven day period," Wallensky said.

The CDC now projected 651,000 to 680,000 total deaths from the coronavirus pandemic by September 18, she added.