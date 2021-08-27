UrduPoint.com

COVID-19-Related Deaths In US Increased 11% In Past 7 Days - CDC Director

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 09:37 PM

COVID-19-Related Deaths in US Increased 11% in Past 7 Days - CDC Director

The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the United States rose to an average of 864 per day in the most recent seven day period, an increase of almost 11 percent on the previous period, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the United States rose to an average of 864 per day in the most recent seven day period, an increase of almost 11 percent on the previous period, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Friday.

"The seven day average of daily deaths has increased to nearly 864 per day, an increase of nearly 11 percent on the previous seven day period," Walensky told a White House press briefing.

The CDC also reported an average of 142,000 new coronavirus cases per day over the same seven day reporting period, Walensky said. This represented an increase of nearly three percent, she added.

The CDC reported in the same seven day period, a total of "12,000 hospital admissions, an increase of nearly six percent on the previous seven day period," Wallensky said.

The CDC now projected 651,000 to 680,000 total deaths from the coronavirus pandemic by September 18, she added.

Related Topics

White House Same United States September From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WHO Says Hurrying to Send Supplies to Hospital Tre ..

WHO Says Hurrying to Send Supplies to Hospital Treating Kabul Airport Attack Vic ..

25 seconds ago
 PSB Executive Committee meeting held

PSB Executive Committee meeting held

27 seconds ago
 Half of All US Teens Have Received at Least 1 Coro ..

Half of All US Teens Have Received at Least 1 Coronavirus Vaccine Dose - CDC Dir ..

28 seconds ago
 Italy's Berlusconi Admitted to Milan Hospital for ..

Italy's Berlusconi Admitted to Milan Hospital for Medical Check-Up - Reports

30 seconds ago
 Canada Appoints Former Ambassador Sproule as Speci ..

Canada Appoints Former Ambassador Sproule as Special Envoy for Afghanistan - Top ..

34 seconds ago
 1,806,738 people vaccinated in Faisalabad

1,806,738 people vaccinated in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.