COVID-19-Related Illness in Children 'Much More Widespread Than Anyone Thinks' - Cuomo

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday said he believed the number of cases of rare Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (PMIS), possibly related to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), will only continue to increase

"Now, we are studying 100 cases where children are, in fact, affected by the virus, and some of them very serious," Cuomo said in a press briefing. "And that 100 cases, I'll wager that is going to only go up, and it is going to be much more widespread than anyone thinks."

Out of 103 children, diagnosed with the disease across New York, nearly 90 percent were infected with COVID-19 or had virus antibodies, according to Cuomo.

He said on Thursday, that at least 17 US states had already reported cases of the illness.

The syndrome is similar to Kawasaki disease that causes heart and kidney failure and mostly affects young children.

"Apparently, the virus [COVID-19] can affect the heart and the liver and other organs besides the lungs, and we did not know that," the governor noted.

Earlier in the day, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that 110 cases of the rare inflammatory syndrome had been detected in the city alone. One child died, he added.