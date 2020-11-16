UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19-Related Problems Get Yong Russians Drawn In Drug Trafficking - Security Council

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

COVID-19-Related Problems Get Yong Russians Drawn in Drug Trafficking - Security Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) As a result of certain socioeconomic problems, including those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Russian youngsters are drawn in the drug business, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Monday.

"Certain socioeconomic problems, including those related to the coronavirus epidemics, create conditions for our youth' involvement in the criminal business," Patrushev said.

The Security Council chief also pointed to the growing role of cryptocurrencies and the increasing production of synthetic drugs.

According to Patrushev, drug abuse has become a threat for the entire humanity.

"At the same time, certain states try to legalize drug consumption and distribution in violation of international conventions," Patrushev noted.

Related Topics

Business Russia Drugs Same Turkish Lira Cryptocurrency Criminals Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Saudi Nuclear Regulators explore collaboratio ..

11 minutes ago

Grealish earns rave reviews despite England's slum ..

14 minutes ago

Two accused shot dead at sessions court

16 minutes ago

District judiciary nominates focal persons for ens ..

16 minutes ago

SC adjourns bail plea of former DG LDA Ahad Cheema ..

16 minutes ago

One suspect held in sargodha

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.