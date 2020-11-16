COVID-19-Related Problems Get Yong Russians Drawn in Drug Trafficking - Security Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) As a result of certain socioeconomic problems, including those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Russian youngsters are drawn in the drug business, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Monday.

"Certain socioeconomic problems, including those related to the coronavirus epidemics, create conditions for our youth' involvement in the criminal business," Patrushev said.

The Security Council chief also pointed to the growing role of cryptocurrencies and the increasing production of synthetic drugs.

According to Patrushev, drug abuse has become a threat for the entire humanity.

"At the same time, certain states try to legalize drug consumption and distribution in violation of international conventions," Patrushev noted.