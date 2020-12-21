UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Relief Funds To Go Out To Americans By Next Week - Mnuchin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 10:00 PM

COVID-19 Relief Funds to Go Out to Americans By Next Week - Mnuchin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Relief funds are expected to go out to Americans by next week once Congress ratifies the latest COVID-19 stimulus package agreed to by lawmakers, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in an interview on Monday.

"We couldn't be more pleased that we got this done in time for the end of the year," Mnuchin told CBNC. "We'll be sending out next week direct deposits and I expect we'll get the money out by the beginning of next week. Twenty four hundred Dollars for a family of four, much needed relief, just in time for the holidays."

Over the weekend, lawmakers agreed to a $900 billion relief package, which is the second package after the $3 trillion passed in March under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Negotiations over the second package were held up for months as Republicans and Democrats disagreed over the details and size of the deal.

Mnuchin said the measure, which Congress will be voting on later on Monday and is expected to be signed by President Donald Trump, will include $325 billion for small businesses.

More than 21 million Americans lost their jobs between March and April, at the height of lockdowns and other restrictive measures imposed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. A rebound of 2.5 million jobs was logged in May and 4.8 million in June, before the recovery began slowing. For both September and October, less than 700,000 jobs were added each month. In November, there were 245,000 additions.

The US economy shrank by 5 percent in the first quarter of 2020 and a record 31.4 percent in the subsequent three months before rebounding by 33.1 percent in the third quarter.

More Stories From World

