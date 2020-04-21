UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Replaces US Gov't Performance as Top Concern for Americans - Gallup Poll

Americans now see the coronavirus crisis as a more pressing problem facing the US than the conflict-riddled government which had consistently held the top slot following President Donald Trump's January 2017 inauguration, a new Gallup Poll showed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Americans now see the coronavirus crisis as a more pressing problem facing the US than the conflict-riddled government which had consistently held the top slot following President Donald Trump's January 2017 inauguration, a new Gallup Poll showed on Tuesday.

"The 45% of Americans naming COVID-19 dwarfs all other problems cited, including government or poor leadership (20%), the economy or jobs (9%) and healthcare (6%). All other problems are cited by 3% or fewer Americans," Gallup said in a press release.

Moreover, the only notable difference among key demographic subgroups is that a slightly higher percentage of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents (17%) than Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents (11%) name economic issues as the top problem, the release said.

Prior to the pandemic, government or poor leadership by the government consistently held the top spot with few exceptions since early 2017, the release added.

Gallup has been tracking Americans' view of the nation's most important problem since 1939, including monthly measures in recent history since 2001, according to the release.

