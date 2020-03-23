COVID-19 Response Fund Raises Over $70Mln in 10 Days - WHO Chief

Over 187,000 contributors have donated more than $70 million in total to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which was launched by the World Health Organization (WHO) 10 days ago, WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Over 187,000 contributors have donated more than $70 million in total to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which was launched by the World Health Organization (WHO) 10 days ago, WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

"To date, the fund has raised more than $70 million in just 10 days from more than 187,000 individuals and organizations," the WHO chief said.

The Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and social media company TikTok donated $10 million each, he added.