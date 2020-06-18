UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Response, Long-Term Goals To Be Discussed At EU-Eastern Partnership Video Summit

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 11:48 PM

The fight against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as well as long-term cooperation will be discussed by the leaders of the EU member states and the Eastern Partnership countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine) at a meeting on Thursday, to be held in the form of a video conference

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The fight against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as well as long-term cooperation will be discussed by the leaders of the EU member states and the Eastern Partnership countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine) at a meeting on Thursday, to be held in the form of a video conference.

The summit is expected to be chaired by European Council President Charles Michel.

It will be attended by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

A statement issued by the European Council before the meeting indicated that the video conference would discuss issues of solidarity in conditions of the coronavirus pandemic and EU countries' support for Eastern Partnership countries.

