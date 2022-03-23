Kirsten Allen, spokesperson for the COVID-19 response at the Department of Health and Human Services, will be Vice President Kamala Harris' new press secretary, Office of the Vice President Communication Director Jamal Simmons said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Kirsten Allen, spokesperson for the COVID-19 response at the Department of Health and Human Services, will be Vice President Kamala Harris' new press secretary, Office of the Vice President Communication Director Jamal Simmons said on Wednesday.

"Kirsten brings a unique blend of talents as a communicator, as well as a history with the vice president," Simmons told CNN. "So, we feel very fortunate that we're going to be able to bring together two people, Ernie (Apreza) and Kirsten, who have worked for the Vice President before."

Simmons said he is certain Allen will bring that history as well as loyalty and ability to the job on Vice President Harris' team.

Simmons also said he had informed the staff at the Office of the Vice President that Allen will join the team within several days.

Allen will replace Symone Sanders who resigned from the position last December.

In 2020, Allen served as Deputy National Press Secretary and African American Media Director for Harris' presidential campaign. Prior to that, she also served as communications director on the US House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis and deputy communications director at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.