COVID-19 Restriction Measures Introduced In Moscow On April 13 Extended Until May 1- Mayor

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 12:56 PM

The temporary restrictions imposed in Moscow on April 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic are being extended until May 1, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) The temporary restrictions imposed in Moscow on April 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic are being extended until May 1, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Saturday.

"The temporary limitations imposed on April 13 this year are extended until May 1, 2020," Sobyanin wrote in his blog.

The mayor added that along with COVID-19 patients, people with viral respiratory infections would also receive free medicines in Moscow.

"The program is expanding to provide free medicines to Muscovites who are being treated at home. Along with COVID-19 patients, citizens with symptoms of the viral respiratory infections will receive free medicines," Sobyanin noted.

He added that according to doctors, in the current environment, the probability that coronavirus is mistaken for common SARS is very high, so adequate treatment should be started immediately.

Next, according to Sobyanin, digital passes do not apply to freight transportation in Moscow, they will be based on previously issued permits.

The mayor added that this norm guaranteed the stability of the city's supply of food, medicines and other necessary goods and materials.

Meanwhile, five large metropolitan clinics have currently suspended their COVID-19 operations, they will be in reserve.

"I suspended the transfer of five large clinics to the regime of working with coronavirus, which was supposed to happen from April 20. These clinics will be on standby and will continue to provide regular medical care, which is also very important," Sobyanin said.

According to the Moscow official, the effect of preventing an explosive increase in COVID-19 cases has been achieved, this is the first and important victory, but the fight has not ended, the epidemic has not receded.

The work of the bike rental system in Moscow will also not be suspended, according to Sobyanin's decree.

