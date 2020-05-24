COVID-19 Restrictions Can Be Safely Lifted After 60% of Russians Develop Immunity - Expert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) It is safe to lift restrictions imposed in Russia in a bid to contain the spread of the new coronavirus after 60-70 percent of the country's population develop immunity, Nikolay Briko, the Health Ministry's chief epidemiologist, said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the head of the Moscow Heathcare Department, Alexey Khripun, said that lgG antibodies were detected in 12 percent of over 50,000 Moscow residents, who were tested for coronavirus immunity over the past two weeks, which means that these people are forming or have already formed the immunity to the infection.

"Sixty-seventy percent is the level that allows us to say that if there is a pathogen, it will spread to a lesser extent and cause [fewer] new diseases among this group of people.

At least, the epidemic process will develop with much less activity and intensity in such a group. Then, you can remove restrictive measures with greater confidence," Briko said in an interview with Russian Parlamentskaya Gazeta newspaper.

At the same time, the epidemiologist said that it would be wrong to wait for the population to develop so-called herd immunity.

Vaccinating a large part of the population is the only tool to effectively stop an airborne infection, Briko added.

On Saturday, Director of Russia's Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Gintsburg told Sputnik that the institute was planning to start the production of a vaccine against the new coronavirus by the end of summer.