COVID-19 Restrictions In Bavaria Likely To Last Until July - Minister President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 11:46 PM

COVID-19 Restrictions in Bavaria Likely to Last Until July - Minister President

Coronavirus-related restrictions may remain in place in Germany's worst-hit land of Bavaria until July, Bavaria's Minister President Markus Söder said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Coronavirus-related restrictions may remain in place in Germany's worst-hit land of Bavaria until July, Bavaria's Minister President Markus Söder said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a government meeting, Söder said that Bavaria was some three weeks behind Austria in terms of the epidemic's pace. As Austria canceled all public events until June, the COVID-19 restrictions in Bavaria may last until July, he noted.

"The positive trend of recent days in Bavaria, fortunately, continues ... The measures do work," he said.

The challenges are, however, far from over, the minister president added, noting that the situation was particularly difficult in homes for the elderly and the disabled.

According to Söder, the prospect of obligating people to wear face masks is "extremely likely."

The daily increments of COVID-19 cases in Germany have fallen from over 5,000 to 3,600-3,800 over the past two days. The country has reported 3,834 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total past 99,000. The death toll stands at 1,607. Bavaria accounts for a total of 26,163 cases.

